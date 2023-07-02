The urban planner and writer Charles Montgomery, at a crossroads in New York in a file image. lee satkowski

Decades of American films have inserted into our collective imagination that the highest social aspiration is to live in a house with a garden in the suburbs. However, monsters live behind that idyllic image: the US began an experiment in social segregation in the fifties with housing for whites on the periphery and today that population is increasingly disconnected and radicalized. “The scattered cities of North America are wastelands of ugliness, social disconnection and boredom,” summarizes Charles Montgomery (North Vancouver, Canada; 55 years old), founder of Happy Cities, an interdisciplinary team that uses design to promote happier cities. The urban planner, writer and geographer has just published in Spanish Happy city. Transforming life through urban design (Captain Swing), an essay that defends that the compact city —the urban centers— makes us more tolerant, while the dispersed one —the distant chalets on the periphery— radicalizes us and generates problems for children in the long term.

Ask. Why this interest in cities?

Answer. I grew up on a farm and when I moved to the city I realized that he was always angry. And I asked myself, how could life be easier in the cities? then i met Enrique Penalosa, who was mayor of Bogotá and promised to redesign his city to maximize happiness. There I saw that there are ways to change the design of the city that transform the behavior, feelings and even the happiness of the residents.

Q. As?

R. Our cities influence how we move, how we feel and the way we treat other people. They do so through the use they allow of public space or whether they give access to nature or not. Also, there are invisible systems that matter, like affordable housing. The pedestrian streets, the bike lanes and the superblocks are nice, but many of these wonderful things are only available to the most privileged. Many design-happy cities have become unhappy places because workers have been driven out by gentrification: they are becoming marketable luxury products. It is up to the citizens to protest to protect their housing, ban Airbnb, build more social housing or protect the existing ones. Tourists are going to consume the cities unless their feet are stopped.

Q. How can happiness be measured?

R. It’s subjective. My definition is that a happy city is one that promotes physical health and psychological well-being in an inclusive way. A simpler answer is to consider subjective well-being. gallup has done thousands of surveys asking “How happy are you, from 1 to 10?”. What is interesting is that this subjective sensation corresponds to good data on health, GDP, equality or social trust. A more trusting society tends to be happier because the main engine of human happiness is our social relationships.

Q. So does trusting your neighbors make you happier?

R. When we look at international happiness surveys, the most important thing for our well-being is social confidence. Living in a place where you trust your neighbors has an effect on happiness similar to falling in love or earning thousands more dollars each year. That is the main message of the book: that we can build cities that put us in contact with each other. Barcelona’s superblocks and pedestrian areas are a great example of this, a machine for creating happiness. When we choose to build cities for people, they become engines of human health and happiness.

Residential area on the outskirts of Queen Creek, in Arizona (USA). Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Q. But more and more people live isolated in chalets.

R. This destructive and antisocial trend that ends up isolating was born in the US, and this process of dispersal of cities is now bearing fruit: the country is highly polarized, Americans are alone, isolated, and mistrust each other, because they are no longer in contact with each other. its streets. They only see each other through the window of their car. And it happens more and more in cities like Madrid or Barcelona, ​​because people cannot buy a house in the center and they have to go to the periphery. The answer must be to make mixed-use and dense suburbs so that people can also walk around them and do not need the car for everything.

Q. Doesn’t living in a big single-family house make you happier?

R. Status matters when it comes to being happy, because we compare ourselves to each other. In the US there is the dream of living in a house on the periphery. However, children who grow up in such car-dominated communities are likely to die three to five years earlier than those who grow up in dense, connected places, because they do not walk in their daily lives. And why do people move to these places? Often it is because of the children. We now know that children who grow up in these scattered environments, whose parents drive long distances on a daily basis, are more likely to use drugs and alcohol and have mental problems because they rarely see their parents.

Q. How much does racism influence wanting to live isolated?

R. In North America, residential zoning with single-family homes was created as a segregation project, much like the zoning system that determines what can and cannot be built on a piece of land. When it became illegal to ban black people from living in certain neighborhoods, developers banned small apartments and houses, making high prices a de facto ban. So we could say that the suburbs project is racist. We can’t say that everyone who moves there is racist, but we can say that the system was created that way. And that decision has effects: in the US, those most likely to vote for Donald Trump were whites who lived in car-dependent residential areas, people who had no experience of the other, whom they feared. We build systems that disconnect us from each other and the system itself generates fear of the other. And that is very dangerous when the internet is polarizing us.

Q. What does it translate to?

R. Rich people have always used distance as a kind of protective wall. But now we see that living isolated from the other deepens the fear of the other. It can also be viewed positively: there is a relationship between walkability and racial harmony. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have found that where people of different ethnicities mix, people express less hatred of the different; It is the same with social classes. That is where the magic of human contact occurs, which is a tool for happiness in society because it reduces fear of being different.

Single-family houses in Mineola, in New York (USA). Newsday LLC (Newsday via Getty Images)

Q. What solution did you find?

R. Having understood the power of both nature and human relationships and proximity, I thought I could combine the benefits of a suburban chalet with the social benefits of urban life. And to do it within the capitalist system, I joined several people and we built a “village”. But since we live in Vancouver, which is very expensive, that “town” is a six-story building in the middle of the city where there are 25 homes, and we all share a roof garden, a backyard where children play, amenities like a communal kitchen, a workshop, a music room, a guest room… We can have all the comforts of a single-family home along with the richness of a connected social community.

Q. Can you design a city for cars and for people?

R. You can design a city that works very well for cars or very well for people, but not both. That does not mean that cars should be banned, but for the last half century we have been destroying streets and neighborhoods to favor the automobile, and we have built areas totally dependent on the car. The good news is that when we redesign our streets to make walking, biking and public transportation more attractive, everyone benefits. In Vancouver, every time we build a bike path, the dealers protest, but a year later they find that they make more money, because cars don’t buy things.

Urban planner and writer Charles Montgomery, in Winnipeg (Canada). TREVOR HAGAN

Q. But they sell us the car as “freedom”.

R. Freedom of movement is essential to a happy city, but if you build your streets just for cars, you steal all other types of freedom: you put children, the elderly, anyone who can’t drive in an urban jail.

Q. Are compact cities better than dispersed ones to feel good?

R. Yes. That’s why North Americans love to go to the center of Spanish cities to feel happy. America’s sparse cities are wastelands of ugliness, social disconnection, and boredom.

Q. How much does living in a chalet pollute?

R. Design magazines are full of photo reports featuring the ultra-green chalets of the rich. But it is very simple: as long as your life depends on the car, it is not green. The best thing we can do against climate change is to live together, wall to wall.

Q. Is the electric car the solution?

R. The electric car reduces greenhouse gas emissions, but it will not save cities from traffic jams. The goal of the electric car is to save the car industry. If we care about creating easier journeys for everyone, we have to favor the most efficient mobility, by bike (with safe bike lanes), on foot and by public transport.

