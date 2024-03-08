Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 15:05

Praça Charles Miller, in Pacaembu, west zone of the city of São Paulo will be partially closed from this Saturday, 9th, due to works on Line 6-Orange of the Metro that will be carried out in the region. The service is expected to be completed in 30 days.

According to the Traffic Engineering Company (CET), the blockade will be carried out between Itatiara and Alagoas streets. Throughout the entire period, agents will monitor traffic in the vicinity, assisting drivers passing through the area.

See alternatives:

– The closure will be partial and the flow of vehicles will be channeled to two lanes next to the section under construction;

– Pedestrian circulation on the stretch will be guided according to the occupation of the works;

CET will monitor the closure and guide local traffic, aiming to maintain fluid conditions and preserve the safety of road users.

For traffic information, incidents, complaints, removals and suggestions, CET recommends that the driver contact SP156.