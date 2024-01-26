Charles Michel, president of the European Council, announced this Friday, January 26, that he will finally not stand in the European Parliament elections in June. A few weeks ago, he had expressed his willingness to attend these elections and possibly finish his current mandate earlier, scheduled to last until November, which generated much criticism.

Under media pressure, Charles Michel finally decided not to run in the European Parliament elections.

“To preserve serenity in the fulfillment of my current mission, I will not be a candidate in the European elections,” he posted on his Facebook profile.

The Belgian politician, president since 2019 of the European Council, which brings together the heads of state or government of the European Union, had announced on January 6 that he would head the list of his Reform Movement party (center-right) for the elections of June. If elected, he would have had to finish his term earlier, which ends on November 30.

The announcement had generated strong controversies for not finishing his term and having to prepare his electoral campaign at the same time that he would have served as president of the European Council.

“I underestimated the scale and radicality of certain negative reactions – not within the European Council, but outside it – at the prospect of seeing me participate in the European campaign. And also to bring forward a few months the end of my mandate and the entry into office of the person who will succeed me,” Michel explained.

Members of the European Parliament meeting in Brussels. © FRANCE 24

“Hurtful attacks”

An election of Charles Michel in the European Parliament would have forced the leaders of the European Union to look for a replacement for him from July 16, when he would have taken office in Parliament, if elected.

But if none were found, the ultra-nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Víktor Orbán would have assumed office automatically. Hungary will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union from July 1.

The European Council president criticized the “hurtful attacks” he received and argued that he had informed the European Union early enough so that it could prepare for his successor's transfer of power. However, he confirmed his decision to abandon the project.

“I do not want the controversy to distract us from what is essential and harm the institution that I preside over and, therefore, the European project. (…) Nor do I want my approach to be used or misused in any way to divide the European Council, which I believe he must work tirelessly for European unity,” said the senior official.

From June 6 to 9, Europeans will directly elect the deputies of their Parliament, whose role is to present law proposals and regulate various aspects common to European countries, such as economic support, immigration control or security. The same Parliament is the one that elects the leader of the European Commission, currently the president is Ursula Von Der Leyen.

With EFE and AFP