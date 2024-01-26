New change of plans by the president of the European Council, the Belgian Charles Michel. Not even a month ago it became known that he was going to head the list of his party, the French-speaking liberal of Belgium, for the European elections and that led him to leave the position he now occupies in Brussels before the end of his term. This Friday he announced on Facebook that he rectified: “I will not be a candidate. I will devote all my efforts to my current responsibilities with firm determination until they come to an end. “I will always be a fervent defender of a democratic, strong, united Europe, master of its destiny.”

The intentions of the 48-year-old former Belgian Prime Minister, had put the EU in a complicated scenario. He had announced that he would step down as President of the Council after the European elections at the beginning of June, about five months before his term ends on November 30. And that opened the door to the possibility that the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, a populist and eurosceptic, would take office if there was no agreement from the leaders beforehand. This possibility makes more than one person's hair stand on end in the community capital. Several diplomatic sources once again looked favorably on the Portuguese president António Costa as Michel's replacement.

In his text, published on the Meta social network, Michel explained that he did not want his decision to “undermine the unity of this institution.” [el Consejo Europeo], nor that it be misused to divide it.” “I welcome all political criticism and legitimate arguments. Naturally, each situation has several possible points of view. But personal attacks have more and more priority over objective arguments”, he developed, before concluding in a last paragraph in which he announced that he will exhaust his mandate and will not be a candidate for the elections. “I will dedicate all my efforts to my current responsibilities with firm determination until they come to an end. […] At the end of this mandate, I will reflect on my future commitments,” he concluded.

Risks for the unit

Sources close to Michel have explained to this newspaper that the Belgian politician has realized in recent weeks that it was not the time to make that decision due to the risks it may pose for the unity of the Twenty-Seven. This will be put to the test very quickly, on February 1 at the European Council meeting that will mainly address the way in which aid of 50 billion to Ukraine is financed for the next four years. In December, Orbán precisely blocked that decision and now continues to threaten to do so. But it's not just that, European elections are also on the horizon in which it is very likely that Eurosceptic forces will grow. Furthermore, the specter of Donald Trump returning to the White House is growing again.

Michel is a politician with a very long career in Belgium despite being 48 years old. Son of the former Foreign Minister and European Commissioner, Louis Michel, for the French-speaking liberal party, called the Reform Movement. His younger brother, Mathieu Michel, is also dedicated to politics and is Secretary of State in the country's federal government.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Michel's change of opinion opens the door for the current Commissioner of Justice, Didier Reynders – from the same party, although belonging to another faction – to opt to lead the electoral list of the Reform Movement in the European elections. He had already applied for the position. However, when Michel won the race, Reynders, who also has a very long political career in Belgium, asked his government to present him to be the next secretary of the Council of Europe. Alexander de Croo's Executive listened to him and Reynders is now the favorite for that position.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_