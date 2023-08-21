Since Super Mario 64, something that has been present in the saga of the mushroom kingdom is the voice of such an iconic character, who was embodied by Charles Martinet on more than one occasion and that until now has been heard in each installment. However, Nintendo has released a statement today, one that will surprise more than one fan of the saga.

In the publication it is implied that he is going to embark on a new path, which will lead him to no longer lend his voice to Mario and more characters of the brand, that includes Luigi, Wario and Waluigi. However, it is made clear that the relationship has ended on good terms. To this is added that he will continue to have a relationship with the plumber in some way that has not been made so clear.

We have a message for fans of the Mushroom Kingdom. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/U1ASicOuTO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 21, 2023

Charles Martinet has been the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games for a long time, dating back to Super Mario 64. Now, Charles will step into the new role of Mario ambassador. With this change, he will no longer voice characters in our games, but he will still travel the world to share the joy of Mario and interact with all of you!

It’s been an honor working with Charles to bring Mario to life over the years, so we want to thank him and pay a sincere tribute. Don’t miss a video with a special message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles, which we will post in the future.

The statement ends by mentioning that a video will be published in a few days, in which SHigeru Miyamoto and his own Charles Martinet will give a farewell message to the lord to the fans who have followed the adventures of Mario for years. It is not yet confirmed if he managed to record some games and it is not mentioned who will be in charge of the new voice.

However, there is a clue that the fans themselves left weeks ago in the revelation of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, since right from there the fans with the keenest hearing noticed that Martinet I was not giving voice to this version and now this news comes to confirm what was thought.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, he will be missed, because basically generations that grew up with the gestures that Mario did in different games, whether it was from a main Mario to a Kart. At least everything has ended in a good way and Martinet will continue to be linked to this saga in some way.