Charles Martinetthe historic voice actor who gave voice to Mario, Luigi and many other characters from the world of the mustachioed plumber made in Nintendo has just announced his retirement from the scene.

To report the news of this unexpected retirement is Nintendo itself via a post published on its X profile. The post reads:

Charles Martinet has been the voice of Mario for many years, since well before Super Mario 64 and now he is experiencing a new moment in his career: he will become an ambassador for Mario. For this reason he will have to stop his work in the dubbing booth, but he will continue to travel the world with the aim of bringing everywhere the great joy that Mario represents for all of us. We want to celebrate and thank Charles for his contribution to making Mario the icon he is today. Get ready for the publication of a celebratory video message with Charles and Shigeru Miyamoto.

Thus ends a very important piece of video game history: it has not been decided who will be the next voice actor for Mario (Chris Pratt he was the last to fill the role in the film made with Illumination.

Charles Martinet, born in 1955, is certainly one of the most iconic voice actors in the world of video games and we can only wish him the best of luck for the future of his already legendary career.