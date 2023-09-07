













Charles Martinet says he doesn’t know what it’s like to be a Mario ambassador









That is something that came to light recently, and all thanks to the participation of this charismatic voice actor in a convention that took place recently in Austin, Texas, in the United States.

That was revealed by Charles Martinet in a question and answer session at GalaxyCon Austin 2023, which took place from September 1-3, 2023.

There he commented ‘I am now a Mario Ambassador. But I still don’t know what that is.

Later, Martinet highlighted ‘I’m not retired so to speak, but I am an ambassador. As we move into the future, I will know, we will all learn what exactly that is.”. Some things are not clear at all.

Clearly someone at Nintendo should approach Charles Martinet and explain that he is a Mario Ambassador. And secondly, this voice actor is open to the idea of ​​continuing to work.

He has not only worked on Nintendo video games but also those of other companies. The most recent is Dragon Ball Legends, where he voiced Magenta. Likewise, she has participated in television programs as well as some movies.

It is still a mystery who will replace Charles Martinet but it is known that the voice of Mario that can be heard in Super Mario Bros. Wonder it’s not his.

According to Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, they will only reveal the new voice of the plumber when the aforementioned Nintendo Switch game comes out.

That will be on October 20 of this year. Although maybe before the promised video of Martinet will come out, where Shigeru Miyamoto will also appear.

