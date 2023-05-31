A follower of US cult leader Charles Manson is entitled to parole, a California court has ruled. A commission of inquiry had previously concluded that 73-year-old Leslie Van Houten no longer poses “an unreasonable threat to public safety” and is remorseful of her crime, writes the Los Angeles Times.
#Charles #Manson #follower #Leslie #Van #Houten #released #early #years #prison
A footprint renews hope in the search for children lost in the jungle of Colombia
The Colombian military forces that make up 'Operation Hope' in conjunction with indigenous people from Guavire have reported the discovery...
Leave a Reply