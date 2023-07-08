EA follower of US cult leader Charles Manson convicted of murder is about to be released after more than 50 years in prison, according to her lawyer. Leslie Van Houten will be released on parole “in the coming weeks,” her attorney Nancy Tetreault told AFP on Friday (local time). Van Houten is happy that her “hard work” on rehabilitation has been recognized. A spokesman for California Governor Gavin Newsom said he would not contest the 73-year-old’s release. This was justified with the lack of prospects of success.

Van Houten was involved with Manson and other members of the “Manson Family” in the 1969 murder of grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary in Los Angeles. The cult leader and his group committed a series of sensational murders in California in the late 1960s. Among the victims was the director’s wife, who was heavily pregnant at the time Roman Polanski, Sharon Tate. Van Houten was not involved in this act.

For the murders, Van Houten, Krenwinkel, Watson (the last two also in connection with the Tate murders) and Manson were sentenced to death in 1971. The death penalty was suspended in California for a short time in 1972, after which the sentences were commuted to life imprisonment. Since 2016, Van Houten had been recommended for parole five times by a parole board. However, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his predecessor, Edmund Brown Jr., had rejected the recommendation each time.



Los Angeles, 1970: Three of the defendants are taken away during a break in the Manson trial (left to right): Leslie van Houten, Susan Atkins and Patricia Krenwinkel.

California’s governor is not filing another objection

“The governor is disappointed with the appeals court’s decision to release Ms. Van Houten, but will not take any further action as efforts to file another appeal are unlikely to succeed,” said a statement from Newsom’s office, which informed various U.S. media quoted. The appeals court on May 30 overturned an earlier decision by Newsom that had blocked the sacking. Newsom could now have gone before the West Coast state’s Supreme Court, which he decided not to do.

The LaBianca Murders: This happened in August 1969 in Los Angeles

On August 10, 1969, just one day after the famous Tate murders, Manson summoned Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Charles Watson to the home of entrepreneurial couple Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. Manson tied up the victims but then left the scene. Krenwinkel and Van Houten stabbed Rosemary LaBianca to death in the bedroom while Watson killed Leno LaBianca in the basement. They also smeared slogans on the walls with the blood of their victims and desecrated the body of Leno LaBianca with cutlery.

Van Houten later claimed he didn’t stab Rosemary LaBianca until after she was dead, but contradicted this in various testimonies at her parole hearings. The autopsy could not clearly clarify which of those involved had committed which murder.

Like Krenwinkel, who is now 75, Van Houten sits in the California Institution for Women in Chino, California, a. Manson died behind bars in November 2017 at the age of 83.