Former Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten was released from prison on Tuesday after serving 53 years behind bars. It reports that California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation .

Van Houten was 19 when she participated in the August 10, 1969, murder of Leno LaBianca, a wealthy grocer, and his wife, Rosemary LaBianca, at their Los Angeles home. The LaBiancas were both stabbed to death and the word “war” was carved into Leno LaBianca’s stomach. Van Houten later confessed to having stabbed Rosemary sixteen more times ‘because everyone had to get their hands dirty’, their notorious ‘leader’ Charles Manson had said beforehand.

In the 1960s, cult leader Charles Manson gathered a crowd of mostly young female followers known as the 'Manson Family'. In the summer of 1969, he incited them to raid the home of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and her husband, film director Roman Polanski. Polanski was not home, but Tate and four guests were brutally murdered. The following evening, the cult members raided another residence, where they killed two people. Van Houten was not at the murders of Tate and the guests, but he was at the other two murders of the LaBiancas.

Manson, Van Houten and two other young women were sentenced to death in 1971 for the murders. A year later, their sentences were commuted to life imprisonment. Charles Manson died in prison in 2017 at the age of 83. He had wanted to start a race war with the murders. Manson himself did not participate in the murders, but he instructed his followers to do so.

Van Houten tried many times to be released early, but that always failed. She is now no longer seen as a threat. Her release is conditional and subject to review.

Leslie Van Houten in 1971. © AP

