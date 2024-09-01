Monaco’s Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) claimed his second Formula 1 victory of the season, winning the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, in which world champion Max Verstappen was left off the podium.

The McLarens of Australian Oscar Piastri and Briton Lando Norris finished second and third respectively, and continue to close the gap on Verstappen, who finished sixth and has gone six races without a podium finish. Verstappen’s last win came at the Spanish Grand Prix in June.

However, the advantage he built at the start of the season, in which he won seven of the first ten races, keeps Verstappen in the lead of the championship.

