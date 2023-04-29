The Sprint Shootout during the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan has been spectacular as expected. With crashes, mistakes and chaos on the track. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was the fastest, Nyck de Vries again one of the biggest victims.

The Sprint Shoot-out in Baku was eagerly awaited. The extra qualification with different rules than the normal qualifications is revolutionary. This gives the drivers less time to set a fast lap time. And that caused chaos on the narrow street circuit in Azerbaijan. With Nyck de Vries as one of the main victims. On his first attempt for a fast lap, he failed to hold the turn and entered the exit lane. When he then made one last, ultimate attempt just before time, Williams driver Logan Sargeant crashed with a red flag as a result. De Vries had to abort his lap and finished last.

And then there were also new rules regarding the tyres. The drivers had to drive Q1 with a set of new medium tires, in Q2 also and in Q3 with a set of new soft tires. But McLaren driver Lando Norris was out of a new set of red tyres. He had deliberately used them in normal qualifying where the drivers actually had to save the soft tires for Saturday. By not doing that, Norris had an advantage on Friday, starting from P7 on Sunday. But for Saturday that meant he couldn't get further than P10.

The last session was spectacular. Due to the very short time, the drivers only had time for two serious attempts, in quick succession. Max Verstappen did not look great in it. He made a small mistake halfway through his first attempt, losing a few tenths. He finished third, behind Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez. Leclerc ended up in the wall in his second attempt, but no one could go under his first time. With a broken nose, Leclerc parked his Ferrari at number 1 for the second day in a row.

