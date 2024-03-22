With videoQualifying for the Australian Grand Prix promises to be very interesting and possibly exciting later this morning. In the third and final free practice the differences were minimal. The top 4 were within one second of each other, with Max Verstappen again in P2. Charles Leclerc was exactly two hundredths faster.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
03:55
