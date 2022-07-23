Q1 and Q2

Carlos Sainz looks set to have a quiet afternoon as qualifying begins in France. In the first free practice it was already announced that he will receive a grid penalty of ten places for new engine parts. But Ferrari has decided to replace everything immediately. As a result, the Spaniard already knows for sure that he will start at the back in France. So it doesn’t matter where he qualifies today. Despite this penalty, he still sets a fast time that ensures that he advances to Q2.

In that second session he even sets such a good time that he is almost a second faster than Verstappen. That is immediately the fastest time of that session. Leclerc also puts in a lap at the end of Q2 that cuts an eight-tenths gap between himself and Verstappen. The Red Bulls are therefore entering Q3 with a large gap.

Q3

In the final twelve minutes, the ten remaining drivers battle for pole position. Then it also becomes clear why Carlos Sainz was so eager to get into Q3. He helps his teammate by waiting for the straight so he can give Leclerc a slipstream. In the first rounds, the Monegask is therefore eight thousandths faster than Verstappen. Leclerc is then provisionally at P1 and Verstappen at P2.

Leclerc goes even faster in the next races using Sainz’s slipstream. Verstappen cannot keep up with the pace. Leclerc takes pole position with a little help from his teammate. Max will start next to him on the front row tomorrow. Perez starts on P3 and Hamilton on P4. The Red Bull looks set to be the faster car in the race, so we can expect an exciting race tomorrow.

Qualification of the GP of France 2022

What time does Formula 1 start in France?

Sunday 24 July 2022

Race: 3:00 PM