Q1 and Q2

After the two crashes of the Aston Martins in the 3rd free practice, the mechanics had to work hard to repair the damage. Stroll can pull out of the pit lane with a few minutes left on the clock. After less than five turns, Stroll has a misunderstanding with Latifi that causes the two Canadians to touch. The crash raises a red flag. The delay that follows gives Aston Martin time to have Vettel’s car ready in time for the end of Q1. However, Vettel is not fast enough to get out of Q1.

In the second session we have no interruptions. Then we see the Red Bulls and Ferraris again at the top. Pérez is then first with the Ferraris on P2 and P3 and Max fourth. The Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell just managed to get through to Q3.

Q3

In the heat of the battle, the drivers race for pole position. Pérez and Verstappen quickly set a good lap with Pérez being a thousandth faster than his teammate. Just as the Ferraris are about to finish their lap, Alonso crashes with a red flag as a result. Leclerc can cross the finish line just before that and grab P1. Sainz is however late and his lap does not count.

After the red flag, the drivers still have time to drive another fast lap. Many drivers can improve their lap times with this. Charles Leclerc is ultimately the fastest and takes pole position. Verstappen will start next to him on the front row tomorrow. Pérez finishes in P3 and Norris in P4.

Australia 2022 GP Qualification

Dutch times of the GP Australia 2022

Sunday 10 April 2022

Race: 07:00 o’clock