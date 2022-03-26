Yesterday the second free practice did not go well for Charles Leclerc. He crashed into the wall, causing his steering to stop working and forcing him to retire early. As a result, the Monegask could no longer drive racing simulations. Verstappen just didn’t get around to a qualifying simulation, so there is still plenty of work for both of them in this final free practice of this race weekend.

The Ferraris are the first cars on the track and want to use the whole hour to make up for yesterday’s lost time. Leclerc then immediately sets a time that keeps him at the top of the lap board for most of this training.

After just over half an hour into this training, Verstappen also goes outside on the soft tires. After a few warm-up laps, it turns on for a while and goes to P1. During the training the track cools down further and the times become faster as a result. In the last minutes of the session, Leclerc manages to go a fraction of a second faster than Verstappen. However, looking at the laps of both drivers, the Red Bull does look a bit faster. Qualifying will therefore be an exciting battle for pole position.

3rd free practice of the Saudi Arabian GP 2022

Charles Leclerc Max Verstappen Sergio PerezI Carlos Sainz Valtteri Bottas

Dates and times of the Saudi Arabian GP 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Qualification: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Sunday 27 March 2022

Race: 7 p.m.