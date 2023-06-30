Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, this Friday in Austria. LEONHARD FOEGER (REUTERS)

Charles Leclerc is the package complete. His evident ability as a driver is combined with a calm character and an image that mixes purity and sensitivity, with the essential touch of bad temper to settle on the grid of the Formula 1 World Championship, through which many pass without pain or glory, almost as fast as are the cars they drive. Despite all these attributes, it escapes no one that the Monegasque is going through a difficult period at a professional level, a stage that he has been dragging on since last year.

Ferrari then squared its best car in more than a decade, the fastest prototype at the beginning of the course, but not enough to counteract the blunders at the strategy level that occurred at key moments of the season. That lack of punch gave wings to Red Bull and Max Verstappen, who ended up sweeping. With three wins, Leclerc, who should have led the scuderia, was not able to withstand the pull of the Dutchman, a circumstance that anticipated a new revolution in the structure of Maranello, which explains the misrule in which it is involved. The executives of Il Cavallino They killed Mattia Binotto, the director and who, due to his technical profile, was key in the concept of the F1-75 that in 2022 accumulated four victories; one from Sainz (United Kingdom) and three from Leclerc (Bahrain, Australia and Austria).

This weekend, the paddock is installed in the Red Bull Ring, precisely where Leclerc climbed the top step of the podium for the last time. There, the Ferrari man pierced the apparently impenetrable armor of Verstappen, whom he overtook up to three times in the race, always on the track. The Italian team’s ride through Spielberg would have been even more placid if the engine of Sainz’s car had not caught fire after three-quarters of the test. This time, the outlook is very different for the brand of the red cars and also for Leclerc, at least if we look at his numbers, even though that does not seem like a sufficient argument for Ferrari to question him.

At the gates of the ninth stop on the calendar, Sainz occupies fifth place in the general table, with 68 points, 14 points more than his partner, who is in seventh position despite being the only one of the two to have climbed. to the drawer (he was third in Baku). In the first three races (Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia) he was only able to score six points after retiring due to a breakdown at the start and having a run off the track in Melbourne that left him stuck on the record. The two consecutive accidents in Miami further aggravated a crisis that gained even more voice in Monaco, due to a misunderstanding with his team that led him to be penalized for hindering Lando Norris. The following weekend, in Montmeló, the confusion reached its limit after Leclerc was unable to explain how he could have been eliminated in the first qualifying round (Q1). Despite all of the above, Leclerc acknowledges from Austria that he has already begun to talk with Ferrari about extending his contract, which expires at the end of 2024.

too erratic

“Little by little we are starting to talk about it, half jokingly, half seriously,” slipped the 2016 GP3 champion, and Formula 2 champion in 2017, who made his debut in the World Cup in 2018, with Sauber, before give a triple somersault, to Ferrari, in 2019. If in the offices of the Italian team they are anxious to close the continuity of the current runner-up in the world, that rush does not seem the same that governs the other side of the workshop, where Sainz He has set himself until the end of the year to sign his new agreement, with a view to 2025.

In his sixth year in F1, and with the pedigree that is assumed, Leclerc has been too erratic, something that does not escape the scrutiny of those who can speak without compromise. In his own words, these mistakes should be interpreted as something “normal”, since in this he is only “focused on finding the limits”. For Jenson Button, former world champion (2009) turned commentator, that is the crux of the matter. “He’s just as fast as the rest, and maybe even the fastest of all in terms of sheer pace. His problem is that he does not recognize where the limit is, ”says the Briton.

This Sunday (3:00 p.m., Dazn), Leclerc has a golden opportunity to vindicate himself, since he will start the second, from the first row, next to Verstappen, who won his sixth pole of the course and the 26th of his service sheet, a figure that equals Mika Hakkinen, a two-time champion like him. Sainz will start third and Fernando Alonso, seventh.

