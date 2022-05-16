Charles Leclerc, Ferrari driver and current leader of the Formula 1 world championship, was born in Monaco, but has never had any luck on that historic track.

In 2017, when he was still competing in F2, he retired in both races held on that street circuit. And in Formula 1 he was never able to finish the race. Last year he couldn’t even start it, despite getting pole: he had a gearbox problem.

Leclerc’s bad luck in Monaco had a new chapter this weekend, when he took part in an exhibition race with old single-seaters from the category.

The Monegasque participated aboard the Ferrari 312 T driven by the Austrian Niki Lauda in his first year with the team, in 1974. The car, owned by Methuselah Racing, is valued at around 7 million euros.



Leclerc spun at La Rascasse corner and ended up crashing into the wall, breaking the car’s rear wing. He was able to get going again, but the damage was already done…

“When you thought you had all the bad luck in the world in Monaco and you lose your brakes in ‘La Rascasse’ with one of the most iconic cars in Ferrari Formula 1 history,” Leclerc wrote on his Twitter account.

Although the pilot was heavily criticized for what happened, hours later it was established that the cause of the accident was a failure in the left front brake, which exonerated him from blame.

Formula 1 will have the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend and eight days later it will be back in Monaco. Will Leclerc’s bad luck end?

