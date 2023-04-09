Charles Leclerc is grateful to his fans, but privacy is also important. You shouldn’t call him.

Charles Leclerc is having a tumultuous start to the new F1 season. Where he seemed to be heading for his first title around this time last year, it’s all different now. Ferrari does not drive a dent in a packet of butter in F1. The speed is not there and Charles Marc Hervé Perceval dropped out twice in three races. After three races there are six paltry dots behind his name. That is fourteen less than teammate Sainz and 63 less than list leader Verstappen. ouch.

It fared better for the Monegask in the pursuit of stealmen. It happened last year but the video leaked last week. That went well for LEC in his 488 Pista. Four people were arrested, partly due to his efforts. Nevertheless; He doesn’t like the fact that everyone besides thieves knows where he lives these days.

In a special Easter greeting via Instagram Stories, Leclerc calls on his fans to respect his privacy. Leclerc’s exact address was recently leaked on the web. Since then, cheeky fans apparently regularly ring the doorbell to encourage the Ferrari driver. Charles says he appreciates the support, but that this is going a bit too far:

Hey everyone. For the past few months, my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my doorbell, and asking for pictures and autographs. While I’m always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house. I’ll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won’t be coming downstairs if you visit my home. Your support, both in person and on social media, means the world to me, but there is a boundary that should not be crossed. Happy Easter, everyone. Charles Leclerc, given the form of Ferrari, can eat an extra Easter egg this year

Whose deed.

This article Charles Leclerc begs fans for privacy first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Charles #Leclerc #begs #fans #privacy