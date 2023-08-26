Dhe Russian Tsarina Catherine II (1762 to 1796), known as the “Great”, is said to have herself chosen the name of the new port city, which was built in 1794 on the site of the old Tatar town of Khadjibey. It should be named after the ancient hero Odysseus. However, in a female version, because all other New Russian city foundations on the Black Sea already had male names. This is how the world-famous Odessa, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since January of this year, got its name. However, other sources reported that the old colonial city of Odessos (today’s Bulgarian Varna) further south was the inspiration for the founding of the city at the end of the eighteenth century, during which time the tsarist empire had expanded ever further south.

In his history of Odessa, which is well worth reading, Charles King reports on both versions of the origin of the name of the city, which is relatively young by European standards, which today belongs to Ukraine and is the third largest city in the country, which has been independent since 1991, after Kiev and Kharkiv. Today, the city is again a theater of war, as so often in its 230-year history. But since the volume was originally published in English in 2011 and was not updated for the German translation, neither the violent riots between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian demonstrators in the city in May 2014, in which almost fifty people died, nor Russia’s war of aggression are discussed. As recently as July, Odessa was the target of massive Russian attacks aimed at historical buildings in the city center, including important museums and the rebuilt Transfiguration Cathedral, as well as the port facilities. Even before that, hardly any goods had been handled at one of the once most important trading ports on the Black Sea.

advocate of an uncompromising Zionism

King, Professor of International Relations at Washington’s Georgetown University, author of a history of the Black Sea and a monograph on the Moldovans, cleverly links the city’s historical development with the biographies of famous sons or temporary residents of Odessa, including Alexander Pushkin, who died in 1823 and 1824 stayed in the city, where he found inspiration for his novel “Eugene Onegin” in the wife of the governor general Mikhail Vorontsov.



Charles King: “Odessa”. Life and death in a city of dreams.

Less well-known authors from Odessa are Isaak Babel, born in 1894, or Vladimir Jabotinsky, born in Odessa in 1880, whose work King presents in detail. Both represent pars pro toto the large Jewish community of Odessa, which made up a third of the population at the end of the nineteenth century. In 1936 Jabotinsky published the novel “The Five” in Russian, in which he tells the fate of five children of the Jewish Milgrom family from Odessa. The journalist and activist later became one of the most important advocates of uncompromising Zionism.







The most famous landmark in the city

Jabotinsky’s hometown experienced anti-Jewish pogroms in 1871, 1881 and 1905. The project of a cosmopolitan community of Italians, Greeks, Russians, Ukrainians, Jews and other ethnic groups was threatened not only by external threats such as the deadly plague epidemics of 1812 and 1813 or a plague of locusts a decade later, but also by ongoing internal tensions. The melting pot of Odessa, a city with a “frontier identity,” as King writes, proved open not only to revolutionary ideas but also to the poison of nationalism.

From 1941 to 1944, Odessa was occupied as part of “Transnistria” by the Romanians, allied with the Germans. The volume deals in detail with the years of occupation and the murderous end of Jewish Odessa. After the city was recaptured by the Red Army, Soviet officials counted 48 surviving Jews. Today a memorial in Odessa commemorates the urban Holocaust.

However, the illustration on the book cover shows what is probably the city’s most famous landmark: the Potemkin Stairs, built in 1841, which connect the harbor with the higher-lying city center of Odessa. It owes its fame to an iconic film scene from Sergej Eisenstein’s film “Panzerkreuzer Potemkin”, which was released in cinemas in 1925. However, as King shows, the revolutionary scenes on the stairs corresponded less to the historical facts and more to the director’s imagination. Yet they are forever associated with the city’s name.







Charles King: “Odessa”. Life and death in a city of dreams. Translated from English by Mark Feldon. Edition Tiamat, Berlin 2023. 392 pages, illustrations, brown, €32.