First Easter as a king for Charles III who took part in the traditional Easter mass at Windsor Castle. Charles was accompanied by his wife Camilla and the heir to the throne, Prince William, with his wife Kate and their three children. Also in attendance were the King’s younger brother, Prince Andrew, who was removed from his royal duties last year after settling a sexual abuse lawsuit in the United States. To underline the coincidence this year, with Easter Sunday which corresponds to the anniversary of the death of Prince Philip. Furthermore, April 9 is also the 18th wedding anniversary of Charles and his second wife, Camilla, who were married in Windsor in 2005.



01:50