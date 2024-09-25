The stepson of King Charles III of Great Britain revealed that he loved game and peas

The stepson of King Charles III of Great Britain has revealed his stepfather’s daily diet and called him a “real food hero”. The monarch’s diet Tom Parker-Bowles described in an article for the Daily Mail.

Queen Camilla’s son is a renowned food critic and the author of seven books on British cuisine, with his latest book out on September 24: Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III. Parker-Bowles says his 77-year-old mother and 75-year-old stepfather favour simple, seasonal food.

Charles III is served game, beef and lamb, which are hunted and grown on the royal estates. He also likes peas, strawberries, raspberries and chardAt the same time, Parker-Bowles noted that after royal meals there is practically no waste left.

The monarch’s stepson also said that he refuses to eat during the day, preferring to have the traditional Five O’Clock tea at five o’clock in the evening. Along with tea, the king and his wife are served various sweets and biscuits, including macaroons, wafers and petit foursThe king also enjoys pot roast shrimp, chicken, smoked salmon and ham sandwiches and poached eggs.

Parker Bowles also said that Charles III and Camilla later eat “a modest supper, not a pompous formal meal.” Meanwhile, at Buckingham Palace receptions, guests are treated to lavish banquets with three courses. “It’s less a meal than a beautifully choreographed ballet, soufflé diplomacy at its best, with kings and queens, princes, potentates and presidents sitting down to enjoy the eternal power of sharing a meal,” the Queen’s son said.

In September 2023, a close friend of Charles III revealed his drinking habits. According to Romanian Count Tibor Kalnoky, in the evening, the British king usually drinks a cocktail of gin and vermouth, garnished with an olive on a skewer.