It has definitely not been a good year for the British Crown, but tradition obliges and there is no other choice but sit the family down for dinner of Christmas. King Carlos III has gathered 40 guests in which three notable absences stood out –Andrew, Harry and Meghan Markle– and everyone sat down with the desire to close in the kindest way possible what has been a ‘annus horribilis‘ for the legendary monarchy.

The guest list has grown compared to other years because, according to the British edition of ‘Vanity Fair’, both Carlos and CamilaThey wanted “their closest loved ones to join them in celebrating.”». A phrase that in turn hides an even more severe statement: there is no one to celebrate the absent. Or put another way: Andrés, Harry and Meghan Markle are not welcome. There is no forgiveness for them.

They say that Carlos III just wants some peace for this difficult end of the year and in which, to make matters worse, his wife has had to face a chest infection that has weighed her down. The news of the Chinese spy who befriended Andrés was the finishing touch. It would be an exaggeration to talk about a special Christmas dinner. More appropriate would be the term ‘particular’.

The celebration of Charles III and Kate Middleton

If they celebrated something, beyond Christmas itself, it is that Charles III and Kate Middleton have evolved favorably of their respective cancer treatments. The monarch wanted to give a public demonstration of his progress with a trip to Australia and Samoa which tested not only the king’s determination, but also the patience of his doctors, who were opposed to the trip. From there Camila returned with an infection.









All in all, the best news for the monarchy has been seeing how Kate Middleton integrated little by little, although with effort, into institutional life with selected public events that have unleashed euphoria among their followers. However, its agenda is being developed day by day and it is still a long way from returning to normal. to dinner The Middletons were also invited.

Andrés’ last-minute exclusion

There is no bigger stone in Charles III’s shoe than his brother Andrew. As if it were not enough to know that he lives a few meters from him in his royal residence, against his wish, in recent days he has had to endure his latest scandal Upon learning that he made friends and brought into Buckingham Palace a businessman who turned out to be a Chinese spy.

Prince Andrew had been included on this year’s guest list for the sake of concord and the appearance of normality. But the spy thing has been the perfect excuse for Charles III to avoid swallowing that toad. As soon as he read about the Chinese businessman, he ordered that his brother be removed from the guest list.

No trace of Harry and Meghan

What was new about this year’s guest list was that For the first time, Harry and Meghan no longer appeared. For simple appearance and fear of what people will say, they were always included, although it was already known that they would not appear. Carlos thought that it was no longer necessary to save the forms and deleted them. It was a definitive gesture that confirms that They are no longer part of the family.

In return, Harry and Meghan, as if they were both still part of royalty despite renouncing it, have sent your own christmasand with public congratulations included. There are Archie and Lillibet, the grandchildren of Charles III, whom the king misses so much. He hasn’t seen them since the couple left for Montecito, California.

Tom Parker Bowles arrives

For Prince William there has been one of lime and another of sand. The good news for him is Harry’s exclusion, a way to still feel more supported by his father. In exchange, he has had to put up with Tom Parker-Bowles, Camila’s son, whom he does not have much regard for. He went with his children, his sister Laura and her family.

With a turbulent pastincluding a little drug deal, Camila has wanted her son to return to Sandringham to the chagrin of Guillermo, who hates not only Tom’s past, but yesits forms and their expansive characteraccording to the English press, so contrary to the placidity with which the heir to the Crown likes to live.

The Praetorian Guard of Charles III

For the rest, Charles III was protected by his ‘praetorian guard’. They attended the dinner the dukes of edinburghPrince Edward and Princess Sofia, who this year have become a pillar for the Royal Family due to the reduced institutional role of the monarch and Kate Middleton. They were with their children, Lady Louis and James. There was also no lack Princess Annewho also suffered her own this year with a fall from a horse that left her handicapped.

At Sandringham, Christmas begins with distribution of gifts on the afternoon of December 24. Then dinner arrives and the next day everyone goes to Christmas mass at the Santa María Magdalena church. They then return to the Sandringham residence and there they share a roast turkey before gathering by the television to watch the speech of Charles III. His third time, the most difficult.