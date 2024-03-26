Charles III will attend Easter mass at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The king's presence will mark the main public event he will take part in since he was diagnosed with cancer in February, which forced him to put most of his engagements on hold.

The monarch will be present together with Queen Camilla, but the Princes of Wales will not be at Windsor. Kate Middleton announced last Friday that she is receiving preventative chemotherapy treatment after confirming that she is also suffering from cancer following surgery in January.

After his Cancer diagnosis, King Charles canceled his public engagements but continued with office activities and meetings at the palace, such as the one on Tuesday with representatives of various religions.