Sky News: King Charles III of Britain will wear the mantle of George VI at his coronation

King Charles III of Great Britain will wear the mantle of King George VI to his coronation. About it informs sky news.

The mantle was last used at the coronation of George VI in 1937 and is almost 90 years old.

It is also noted that the queen consort and wife of Charles III, Camilla, will wear a 5.5-meter long mantle, which was made for the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953, at the coronation. It will be embroidered with images of bees and beetles, “which reflect the themes of nature and the environment and Their Majesties’ love for the natural world,” said a spokesman for Buckingham Palace.

Charles III became King of Great Britain after the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. The current monarch has been waiting for the opportunity to ascend the throne for almost 70 years – longer than any other heirs in the history of the country.

The official coronation ceremony of the new ruler of Great Britain will take place on May 6, 2023.