Obsequiousness to tradition with modern and more personal hints in the look chosen by Camilla, who wore a Garrard necklace around her neck, the same one worn by Queen Elizabeth at her coronation in 1953. Upon her arrival at Westminster Abbey, the queen wore the cape of ermine and crimson velvet decorated with gold embroidery originally made for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, then preserved and adapted by the oldest tailors of London, Ede and Ravenscroft, the ‘Robe of State’.

Under the cloak with a long train, an ivory, silver and gold embroidered dress created by the British designer Bruce Oldfield, a maison that this year celebrates its 50th anniversary and with which Camilla has a long-standing relationship. Simple, tailored and crafted from Peau de Soie, a silk with a matte sheen finish, the dress was assembled by Stephen Walters in Suffolk, England. With a short train and exquisite embroidery the gown was decorated with “chains of daisies, forget-me-nots, celandines and scarlet primroses, a tribute to nature and testament to the King and Queen consort’s connection to nature and the British countryside”.

Bruce Oldfield, Obe, was born in London to an Irish mother and a Jamaican father, but spent the first 13 years of his life in the north of England with his adoptive mother Violet Masters, a seamstress who passed on her love of her Work.

When she left the abbey, Camilla donned another Ede and Ravenscroft cloak, made especially for her in rich purple velvet. It was designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, a hand embroidery school based in Hampton Court Palace in West London.

Among the 24 plants sewn in gold thread were lily of the valley, which featured in Her Majesty’s wedding bouquet (and is also reputed to be Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite flower), myrtle, maidenhair fern, cornflowers and delphinium – one of the king’s favorite flowers and the flower of the month for July, the birth month of the queen consort. The national emblems of the rose, thistle and clover also appear. For the first time, the robe also contained insect embroidery; bees, butterflies, beetles and a caterpillar – in keeping with the sartorial theme of appreciation for the countryside.

Light and lively colors, hats and clutch bags: these are the characteristics of the most popular looks among the royal guests invited to Westminster Abbey for the coronation event of the King of England. From the pastel yellow midi dress worn by Rania of Jordan, with subtly sheer sleeves, high neck and matching hat, to the all-pink look with pencil skirt and ruffled peplum top, matching shoes and matching clutch bag by Queen Letizia of Spain, the monochromatic suits dominated the scene, together with the inevitable and varied hats. Also in pastel pink was Queen Mathilde of Belgium, while Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wore an elegant structured dress with matching heels and sash, all in electric blue.