Waterproof jacket, hat and wooden stick. The normality you would expect from any gentleman walking in a humid countryside. And instead the unusual portrait of an informal King Charles, captured on video by three cyclists, who, while cycling in the Scottish Highlands, came across the British sovereign, while he was walking alone on the Balmoral estate. The video, which was presumably shot on August 25th, but which was published only 2 days ago and has already received 300 thousand views, shows a new Carlo also in his way of speaking. “It’s wonderful up here,” he said, stopping to chat with them, the king and the cyclists, before telling them that he was still on holiday, about the rainy weather and how he used to camp in the area with his father, the late Prince Philip, and sister, Princess Anne.

“Be careful not to fall,” Carlo then told the cyclists. While at the end of the short conversation, when the group was moving away, one of them remarked: “What a nice person!”. The comments of those who have seen the video are also of the same tone. Everyone unanimously underlines the king’s simplicity: “A common person born into an extraordinarily unusual role – comments one of them – Then being able to talk and relate to everyone is a real gift. What an honor to meet such a gentleman.”

Other commentators, who said they were not royalists, said the footage was surprisingly “touching” and praised the king for being “down to earth”. “He doesn’t look like a king at all, but such a genuine and kind guy. What a great experience,” one of them wrote. “Fan of the monarchy or not – reads another comment – that little interaction just shows that he is a guy who cares about the outdoors, the environment, adventures, sports and was genuinely interested in that what were you doing”.