Dhe three-day coronation celebrations for King Charles III. and Queen Camilla have ended in Britain with numerous campaigns to celebrate voluntary community action – and a dispute over whether or not London police’s crackdown on anti-monarchist protesters was proportionate.

The king and queen tweeted “the most serious and heartfelt thanks to all those who helped” make the coronation “such a special event”. This applies both to those who have been involved in the preparations for the celebrations in London and Windsor and elsewhere, and to those who have participated in the celebrations, whether at home, at street parties or through volunteer service in their area.

This support and encouragement, as well as the kindness shown in so many ways, was “the greatest possible coronation gift,” wrote Charles and Camilla. They followed this with the announcement that they would now rededicate their lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

Along with this message, Buckingham Palace released photographer Hugo Burnand’s official coronation photos, which show the king and queen individually and as a couple, as well as in a group shot with the “working members” of the royal family. These members take on patronage, support charities, or perform at all sorts of housewarmings. Charles’ brother Andrew, Duke of York, and his son Harry, Duke of Sussex no longer belong to this circle.







London police apologize

On Monday, some of these ‘working royals’ took part in volunteer work celebrations taking place across the UK. The King’s youngest brother, Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, attended a guide dog training center with his wife Sophie; the Prince of Wales took part in the daily program of a Boy Scout troop with the whole family.

London police, meanwhile, have apologized for the arrest of some Republic protesters who they suspected of attempting to tie or chain themselves to places where they might disrupt the coronation celebrations. However, those arrested were able to make it credible that the tapes they had with them were intended to fix protest posters.

The opposition Labor Party on Tuesday said it would review police powers if it took office after the next general election. Labor had rejected the Public Order Bill when it was passed in Parliament. It gives the police the opportunity to arrest people if they suspect that they could fix themselves on streets or buildings and thus seriously disturb public order. A party spokesman said Labor still believes that powers such as random searches are not right.







British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on the other hand, defended the law and the actions of the police, who reported a total of 64 arrests over the Coronation weekend in relation to suspected disturbances. The police operate independently of the government and make their decisions to the best of their knowledge and belief. Sunak said he was grateful that the weekend had been so successful and safe. Former Conservative Minister David Davis, who had already voted against the law in Parliament, renewed his criticism: the provisions are too rough and too broad. The chief of police in Manchester also sharply criticized the new regulatory law.