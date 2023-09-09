Queen died in 2022 of natural causes and was the UK’s longest-lived monarch; rei says he is “deeply grateful for the support”

On the 1st anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son and successor King Charles III said he was “deeply grateful for the love and support” demonstrated to him since he ascended the British throne a year ago. An unpublished portrait of the queen was published on the networks of the British monarchy, along with the monarch’s pronouncement. Several members of the royal family made tributes and public appearances to remember the date.