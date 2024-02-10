King Charles III of Great Britain, in his first address after the discovery of cancer, expressed gratitude to the authors of numerous letters containing wishes for health. The British leader's message of gratitude was published on website Buckingham Palace on Saturday 10 February.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude for the many messages of support and well wishes I have received in recent days,” he wrote.

Charles III also noted that the news of his diagnosis helped draw attention to the problem of fighting cancer in the country. People with cancer, according to the king, are now better understood and supported.

Earlier in the day, journalist Tom Bower, who specializes in covering issues related to the royal family, suggested that Charles III might refuse chemotherapy for cancer treatment because he is a supporter of alternative treatment.

On February 5, Buckingham Palace announced that the British king had been diagnosed with cancer. The next day, Sky News reported that Prince William of Wales might take over some of the public duties of Britain's King Charles III due to his illness. At the same time, it is clarified that the monarch will continue to conduct constitutional affairs. At the same time, it is possible that audiences may take place remotely.

On February 9, the monarch's wife, Queen Consort Camilla, announced that Charles III remained in good health, despite the cancer diagnosis.

Charles III is 75 years old. He took the royal throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. He was crowned on May 6, 2023.