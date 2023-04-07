Research is being carried out by the University of Manchester and should be completed by 2026

O Buckingham Palace said on Thursday (6.Apr.2023) that King Charles 3rd, of the United Kingdom, is interested in investigating the royal family’s relationship with slavery in the 17th and 18th centuries. According to a spokesperson for the British Crown, the monarch is very concerned about the matter. “deep serious”. The information is from BBC.

Researches to better understand the relationship of the British monarchy with the subject are carried out by university of manchester based on official documents made available by Buckingham Palace. The study should be completed in 2026.

The statement came after a reportage published by guardian showed documents from 1698 that prove commercial exchanges between a company that sold slaves and King William 3rd.

Prince William, heir to the British crown, has also demonstrated his repudiation of the slavery period on a trip to Jamaica in 2022. BBCthe Prince of Wales said that slavery “should never have happened”.

Charles III is charged with making historic reparations to the population affected by slavery since he became head of state in the United Kingdom. In September 2022, shortly after the death of Elizabeth II, Caribbean countries asked for payments to restore slave damages.

In June 2022, during a summit held in Kigali (Rwanda), citizens of the Commonwealth –community formed by countries already colonized by England– expressed discomfort with the Crown and asked for reparation.