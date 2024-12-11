The current king of the United Kingdom, Charles III, has offered a fascinating insight into the preparation for the coronation, particularly the rehearsals that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, conducted before her own coronation ceremony in 1953. In a recent documentary titled ‘Coronation Girls’, which will be broadcast on December 26 on Canada’s WNED PBS network, the 76-year-old monarch recounted a curious and endearing detail about how the young Elizabeth II became accustomed to wearing the heavy crown.

Charles III shared with the spectators and some of the 50 women who attended his mother’s historic coronation an anecdote that, although it may seem insignificant, highlights the dedication and effort required to prepare to assume the crown of the United Kingdom. According to the king, his mother She used to practice with the crown while doing her children’s daily bathing routine.Carlos himself and his sister, Ana.

«I remember very well that my sister and I used to bathe at night. Mom used to come to bath time with the crown on to practice.», Carlos III related in the documentary. The monarch said that the image of his mother wearing the crown while she went about the daily task of caring for her children was something that remained etched in his memory, despite being only four years old at the time.

The king added that the practice was essential, not only because of the symbolism of the crown, but because of its physical weight, a crucial factor for monarchs who must wear this symbol of authority during the ceremony. «You have to get used to the weight. “I have never forgotten it, I remember it vividly,” said Carlos, highlighting how important it is for monarchs to rehearse with the crown before the ceremony.









Elizabeth II at her coronation



networks





Dating back to the 17th century, St Edward’s Crown is one of the most iconic pieces in the royal collection and is used exclusively at coronations. According to the monarch, This crown weighs around 2.23 kiloswhich makes it a physical challenge for the wearer.

The king explained that, in addition to practicing to get used to his weight, it is It is essential to learn to keep it balanced. This process, although seemingly simple, is vital to ensure that the ceremony is carried out impeccably, since The crown must be placed and maintained for an extended period. After the coronation ceremony, both Elizabeth II and Charles III left Westminster Abbey with the Imperial crown, a lighter piece (just over a kilo), which is also used in later events such as the State of the Nation.

Charles III at his coronation



networks





The monarch said that, despite his young age, his mother’s coronation was an indelible moment. «My grandmother explained many things to me when I was there. Yes, I remember quite a bit, especially how I was dressed and what the barber did to me», recalled Carlos III.