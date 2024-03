King Charles III attended Easter mass in Windsor | Photo: EFE/Neil Hall

King Charles III of the United Kingdom appears publicly for the first time since February, when it was announced that he had cancer. The monarch attended Easter mass this Sunday, at St. George's Church, at Windsor Castle, 40 kilometers from London. Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family accompanied him.

After mass, the king greeted the crowd. He said “Happy Easter” and expressed hope that they were not cold. Charles III, 75 years old, exchanged brief words with the citizens.

The royal couple arrived at the church at 9:45 am local time. It was the king's first public appearance since February. That month, the palace announced that Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer. He would step away from public life, but would maintain the functions of the position.

On February 11, the king attended a mass with his wife in Sandringham, in eastern England. Since then, he has only appeared in photos or videos.

Palace sources said the king's appearance was intended to convey confidence about his situation. However, this does not mean that he will resume his public activities for now.

Charles III ascended the throne following his mother's death on September 8, 2022. He was crowned on May 6 last year.

The Princes of Wales, William and Kate, were not present at the religious ceremony. They spent Easter with their family. Princess Kate revealed on March 22 that she is also undergoing cancer treatment.