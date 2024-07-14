Charles III backs England after European Championship final defeat

King Charles III of Great Britain has expressed his support for the England team after their defeat to Spain in the final of the European Football Championship. The monarch’s open letter was published on the royal family’s social media account X.

“While victory may have eluded you this evening, my wife and I join our entire family in urging you to hold your heads high,” the post read.

Charles III called reaching the final of the tournament a great achievement and expressed confidence that the nation will continue to support the team in the many triumphs that are yet to come.

In the decisive match, Spain defeated England with a score of 2:1. The match took place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. The first goal was scored in the 47th minute by midfielder Nico Williams. In the 73rd minute, midfielder Cole Palmer equalized the score. In the 86th minute, midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal scored a goal. Spain won the European Championship for the fourth time in its history.