British King Charles III said this Friday that he was “very proud” of his daughter-in-law, Kate, Princess of Wales, for “her bravery in speaking out as she did” about her cancer diagnosis.

The monarch, who also suffers from cancer, remains in close contact with his “beloved daughter-in-law”says a statement released by Buckingham Palace, residence of the royal family.

Kate, wife of the heir to the British Crown, William, announced this Friday in a video that she has been diagnosed with cancer and that she has already begun “preventive chemotherapy” treatment.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time my condition was believed to be non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found that there had been cancer. Therefore, my medical team recommended that I undergo preventive chemotherapy treatment and I am now in the early stages,” Kate said.

The announcement, after King Charles III, her husband's father, also revealed in February that he suffers from unspecified cancer, comes after two months of speculation and rumors about the state of health of the 42-year-old Princess of Wales.

(Developing).