“An ancient ceremony, a mothball-scented coronation. Everything was heavy, stale, even the clothes the king wore. But he will not give up the throne, he will lead the English monarchy until the end of his days, as indeed he did also his mother, Queen Elizabeth II”. A few words from the stylist Guillermo Mariotto who, with Adnkronos, commented on the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey of Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“A ceremony – increases the dose Guillermo Mariotto – that had nothing elegant. Even the precious ermine capes seemed yellowed by time. It is true that in the absence of a dress code everyone could dress as they wished. It seemed to me a great chaos , a ‘mascarade’ for a TV show. They took out of old wardrobes – continues Mariotto – old vestments that were a bit disused, including the cape of the order of Queen Victoria worn by the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Wessex, they looked old, outside fashion. The reuse of clothes and environmental sustainability are fine, but we also need to be moderate in the area of ​​upcycling”.

Then with regard to Charles III, to the rumors that see him on the throne as a ‘transient sovereign’, adds Guillermo Mariotto: “Today was a highly anticipated day for years. He and Camilla have waited so long… the wedding, the ascent on the throne of Albion. They will hold out, always together. Until the end, “concludes Mariotto.