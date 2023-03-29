King Charles III of England arrived in Berlin this Wednesday for his first foreign visit as sovereign, a “important European gesture” under strict security measures.

The white plane decorated with the colors of the Union Jack landed at the Berlin-Brandenburg International Airport around 1:50 in the afternoon (6:50 am in Colombia).

The monarch, accompanied by his wife Camila, will stay three days in Germanyon this trip dedicated to celebrating the friendship between the two countries.

Originally it was planned that the royal couple would first visit France, before Germany, but that trip had to be canceled due to protests against an unpopular pension reform rocking the country.

In Berlin, the district of the Bundestag (the federal parliament) and the surroundings of the Brandenburg Gate, including the famous avenue Unter den Linden, decked out in British flags to greet the sovereign and queen consortwhose arrival is scheduled for early afternoon.

This is the first visit

This is the first visit from the king to Germany. We want to celebrate, no matter how long we have to wait.

A bunch of onlookers wandered already early in the morning through the neighborhood, where the couple will be received by the head of state, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and his wife.

More than a thousand police officers were deployed to guarantee security, as well as 20 explosive detection dogs.

Several areas in the center of Berlin will be closed to traffic.

German President Frank Walter Steinmeier, who will accompany the monarch throughout his trip, he described the king’s visit as an “important European gesture”.

The British monarch was received with high military honours. Photo: EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

This is how the monarch will be received on his first visit

It will be the first time that a state guest receives military honors. at the foot of the emblematic Brandenburg Gate, a symbol of the division of the city for three decades.

“The royal couple asked to speak directly to Berliners,” police director Thomas Drechsler told German media. The ceremony will begin around 3:00 p.m. local time. Only 1,500 spectators will be able to enter this area of ​​Berlin.



British King Charles III and German President Frank Walter Steinmeier arrive at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin for a welcoming ceremony. Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDREAS RENTZ / POOL

The royal couple requested

speak directly to Berliners

“This is the king’s first visit to Germany. We want to celebrate it, no matter how long we have to wait,” said Anja Wieting, 50, an employee at a shoe store that he came especially with his 18 year old daughter Oldenburg, in the west of the country, to see the monarch.

Subsequently the king will go to the presidential palace, where you will be received with a banquet. “We in Germany, we in Europe, we want close ties with the UK, even after Brexit,” Steinmeier said.

On Thursday Carlos will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, visit a market with the mayoress of the city, he will deliver a speech before the deputies and will meet with Ukrainian refugees.

The royal couple’s trip to Germany will conclude on Friday with a trip to Hamburg, the country’s second largest city.

Several people hold flags as they wait to greet King Charles III of England, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Wolfgang RATTAY / POOL / AFP

Germany, a country that opens its arms to the British crown

The late Elizabeth II’s last visit to Germany in 2015 raised a wave of enthusiasm in the country.

It is hoped that his son will also receive the same welcome. The current monarch knows the country well, where he has been more than 40 times, according to the British embassy in Berlin.

Germans are big fans of royalty, and their “great interest” does not appear to be waning after the death of the popular queen, said Michael Hartmann, a sociologist at the Technical University of Damstadt.

When he was still the Prince of Wales, Charles referred to “the natural relations as allies and friends” between the two countries during a speech before German deputies in 2020. He also recalled the German roots of the Windsors, mentioning Albert of Saxe Coburg-Gotha, who married Queen Victoria in 1840.

AFP