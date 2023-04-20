“Guardian” states that “it is impossible to know the total value”; the royal family has inheritance tax immunity

King Charles III has an estimated wealth of £1.815 billion (R$11.4 billion at current exchange rates), according to the The Guardian. The estimate was released on Thursday (20.Apr.2023). The British newspaper explained that the king’s fortune is “largely hidden from public scrutiny and it is impossible to know the full value of your property”.

The paper analyzed the king’s possessions, from piles of country and diamond-encrusted jewels to paintings by Monet and Dalí, Rolls-Royces, racehorses and rare stamps.

The British royal family has full immunity from inheritance tax. In 1993, Queen Elizabeth II signed an agreement with the then British Prime Minister John Major for exemption from inheritance taxes. At the time, it was decided that the royal family would pay taxes “voluntarily” on your private income.

According to the newspaper, this exemption allowed Charles to receive his mother’s wealth without any contribution to the government.

The king’s spokesman said that, while not commenting on private finances, estimates “are a highly creative mix of speculation, guesswork and inaccuracy”.

According to the research of guardianmuch of the king’s private wealth stems from his public roles and that of his family as members of royalty.

The value disclosed by guardian is different than the British newspaper sunday times published on April 16, 2023. In the estimation of the Timesthe King reportedly had a personal fortune of £600 million.

The Guardian lists 5 of Charles III’s most prized possessions:

£6.3m – 23 vehicles at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and Sandringham, the King’s private estate in Norfolk;

£330m – Inherited two country estates from his mother: Balmoral and Sandringham;

£27 million – 70 Thoroughbred horses. Since the Queen’s death, Charles has earned £2.3 million from selling horses at auction;

£24 million – 60 works of art;

£533 million – 54 private jewels.

Coronation of Charles III

Charles 3rd it became King of the United Kingdom after death of the mother, the queen Elizabeth 2ndon September 8, 2022. The monarch was proclaimed 2 days later on September 10th.

According to Buckingham Palace, the coronation of Charles III and the queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. The event “will reflect the role of the monarch today and look to the future”.