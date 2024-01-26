King Charles III, 75, was admitted to a London hospital this Friday, January 26, to undergo surgery for his “benign” prostate hypertrophy, as announced by Buckingham Palace in a statement. “The king was admitted to a London hospital this morning for scheduled treatment. “His Majesty would like to thank everyone who sent him well wishes over the past week and is delighted to know that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness,” the letter states. A few hours after his admission, Buckingham sources reported that the intervention had been satisfactory, and his wife, Queen Camilla, confirmed it smiling as she left the hospital in the crowd of journalists: “It went well, thank you.” . According to the BCC, Carlos III will remain hospitalized for at least one night; according to the newspaper The Times, The sovereign will remain in the hospital for two days.

The British monarch was seen this Friday morning entering the London Clinic private hospital in the British capital, the same medical center where Princess Kate Middleton, wife of Charles' eldest son, Crown Prince William, is also admitted. The Princess of Wales is recovering from abdominal surgery that she underwent “successfully” last week and for which she must be hospitalized for about 14 days. In her case, not many more details have been given about what led her to the operating room or how her recovery is going, beyond the fact that the princess will not return to her public duties until Easter. According to British media, the king visited her daughter-in-law just before entering for her operation.

Buckingham Palace announced on January 18 that the monarch was going to undergo a “corrective procedure” on his prostate. “Like thousands of men every year, the king underwent a consultation for an enlarged prostate. What His Majesty suffers from is benign,” Buckingham then detailed, despite the fact that it is unusual for medical details of members of the British royalty to be revealed. According to the country's press, details about the king's illness were made public to encourage citizens to undergo tests and check-ups. And, apparently, the initiative of the royal house has been successful, since visits to the page dedicated to this ailment on the website of the NHS, the British public health service, skyrocketed. In the 48 hours following the announcement of the king's prostate problem, 26,000 visits to the page were recorded, compared to an average of 1,400 daily on previous dates.

The charity Prostate Cancer UK also reported that it had seen a more than 100% increase in the number of people using its risk checker. on-line the day after the announcement. Prostate hyperplasia or hypertrophy is diagnosed when there is a benign growth of the prostate gland in a man. This hypertrophy or enlargement of the prostate causes urinary symptoms in adult men and is a process that correlates with the patient's age. Ian Eardley, a urological surgeon and director of NHS England, said the condition was “to some extent an inevitable part of aging for almost all men”. “But this announcement will make more men seek help. That’s a good thing,” he added.

The health problems of two members of royalty, Charles III and Kate Middleton, leave the monarchy these days without three of its most important figures, since William has also decided to suspend his presence at public events to be by his wife's side. . Queen Camilla will, therefore, be almost the only member of the royal front line active in the near future. Carlos's second wife, 76, said last Thursday, at an event in Scotland, that her husband is “fine” and that he is “in a hurry to get back to work.” Added to these two health problems was the announcement last Sunday that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, brother of Charles III, suffers from “malignant melanoma”, that is, skin cancer that has been diagnosed after being treated for breast cancer last summer.

Queen Camilla leaves a London hospital after the intervention of her husband, King Charles III, this Friday, January 26, 2024. TOBY MELVILLE (REUTERS)

The announcement of the king's illness was Buckingham's first public announcement about the sovereign's health since his accession to the throne in September 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II of England. This transparency with the health details of Carlos III represents a clear break with the past. The announced cause of Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, at age 96, was her advanced age, although a royal biographer had claimed that she had bone marrow cancer. Elizabeth II's father, King George VI, a heavy smoker, had a lung removed in September 1951, without making it public. He never recovered, dying in February 1952 and it was only with the passage of time that it was revealed that he had lung cancer.