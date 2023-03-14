Charles III and the Queen’s legacy. Storm in the royal family

King Charles III has decided, he will keep all the assets of the dead motherthe Queen ElizabethIt is estimated a personal assets of approx 735 million eurosa monstre figure that the new ruler has decided to do not divide with the brothers by causing a real storm inside the royal family. Elizabeth – we read in the Messaggero – has left all of her properties to his heir. He could not do otherwise for various reasons, the first of which is that in large families the capital it never dilutes: yes command one at a time and all the money is his. The other reason is that according to a law passed in 1993 by the government of John Major, if all the properties of a ruler pass to whoever inherits the throne no taxes are paid Of succession.

The brother Andrew – continues the Messenger – he took it very badly. He expected from his mother’s legacy at least 10 million pounds, with which he thought he could get afloat after having paid 12 million to Virgina Roberts, the woman who accuses her of sexual assault. Because of this shameful and unjustifiable conduct, Andrea he has lost his role active in the Royal Family, was private of the military ranksCharles has evicted him from his Buckingham Palace office and from his 30-room Royal Lodge residence, he’s never allowed it again the royal prerogativeee effectively forces him to live with the pension from the Marina. Friends of the prince have told the tabloids that Andrea is «baffled” And “desperate» and that you experience «a certain resentment», together with his brothers, for the decisions of Carlo.

Subscribe to the newsletter

