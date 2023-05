How did you feel about the content of this article?

King Charles III wears the crown and throne for the first time on May 6, 2023. He was presented with the sovereign’s orb, symbolizing the world; scepter with the cross, representing the Christian world; and scepter of the dove, for its spiritual role. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Jon Rowley

Charles III was crowned this Saturday (6) king of the United Kingdom in a solemn ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London.

At the crowning moment of the ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, placed the sumptuous 17th-century crown of St Edward on the monarch’s head.

After placing the crown, the archbishop shouted “God save the king” to the congregation, followed by the sound of trumpets.

Seated on St Edward’s oak throne, said to be the UK’s oldest piece of furniture and set on a medieval mosaic floor, Charles III was crowned after receiving the various royal robes, symbolizing his responsibilities as British head of state to the day of his death.

The king was presented with the sovereign’s orb, symbolizing the world; the scepter with the cross, representing the Christian world; and the dove scepter, symbolizing the spiritual role of the monarch.

Wearing a golden mantle, the primacy of the Church of England presented the King with the white glove of power.

Finally, Welby placed Charles’s crown of St. Edward, made of gold and decorated with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnets, and topazes—only on this occasion in a lifetime will the monarch wear it.

Earlier, the king was anointed with oil consecrated by the archbishop, the most solemn religious rite of the coronation liturgy, which requires the monarch to be temporarily hidden from the public.