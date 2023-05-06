If the opposite of love is indifference, the new monarch of the United Kingdom has a huge obstacle to overcome on the way to the hearts of his subjects, at least the younger ones. A survey published last Wednesday (3) showed that 78% of Britons aged 18 to 24 declared having no interest in the royal family, and only 36% of Generation Z responded in favor of keeping the country as a monarchy.

The survey, carried out by YouGov, a global organization specializing in market research and digital data analysis, was released amid preparations for the coronation of Charles III, scheduled for this Saturday (6), and strongly contrasts with the feeling of a decade ago. In 2013, 72% of young people aged 18 to 24 wanted to keep the institution.

The British press indicates that this generational rupture is connected to two factors: real scandals and the economy. If in 2013 the royalty still reaped good headlines extolling the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and the marriage of Prince William to Kate Middleton, in recent years, the breakup of the family with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle has occupied the royal space in the newspapers – interspersed only with the death of the queen and the allegations against one of her sons, Prince Andrew, involving sexual abuse of minors.

The rise in the cost of living for the British weighs even more heavily on this scale, with annual inflation close to 10%, linked especially to the cost of electricity and housing, in addition to months of strikes by nurses, doctors, teachers, train drivers and others. workers seeking higher wages. For someone entering the job market under these conditions, the luxurious coronation ceremony – which, it is speculated, should cost around 100 million pounds (R$ 630 million) – does not sound good.

“Unlike Lady Gaga, we don’t live for applause”, protest public health system workers, on the last day 1. Annual inflation close to 10% and high living costs are among the difficulties faced by the youngest | EFE/EPA/Tayfun Salci

“The monarchy sets the tone for an unequal society, justifying the idea that one person must bow to another and that some people’s lives are more important than others,” explained Symon Hill, one of Republic’s members, a anti-monarchist group responsible for launching the #NotMyKing campaign. “So this Saturday, I will protest in Trafalgar Square while the coronation procession passes and I will have a sign saying: ‘Charles Windsor is my equal,'” he wrote in an opinion piece, justifying the group’s choices.

Republic leads the protests scheduled for this Saturday, in which at least 1,500 protesters are expected, all dressed in yellow and shouting for the right to choose the head of state through the vote, a replacement of the tradition of more than a thousand years in Great Britain. “Nobody denies that Republicans are a minority in the UK. But we are a substantial minority, not a tiny one as monarchists like to portray us,” Hill said.

Excluding age groups, six out of ten Britons think the country should remain a monarchy, a number that could rise to almost eight out of ten when considering people over 65. When asked whether the country should hold a referendum to discuss this issue, only 31% of Britons are in favour.

Support for the crown is up to 79% among those over 65, YouGov pointed out. | EFE/EPA/Martin Divisek

former colonies

The feeling of Generation Z brings them closer to citizens living in former British colonies than to their parents and grandparents. As sovereign, Charles is also head of state for 14 other countries, though the role is largely ceremonial, such as “overseeing” the armed forces and giving “royal assent” to bills. These countries include Australia, Canada and New Zealand, as well as Caribbean nations like Jamaica, but none boast high royal approval numbers.

Even in Canada, the nation considered most “friendly” to the Windsor family, more than half of the population (52%) do not want their country to continue as a constitutional monarchy and more than 60% are opposed to pledging allegiance to Charles or chanting “God Save The King”, according to a survey by the Canadian institute Angus Reid published last week.

The Canadian government of Justin Trudeau, however, is organizing a concurrent coronation event in the capital, Ottawa, to celebrate the new monarch. For the country’s political experts, Charles stays because there is no willingness to open the Constitution and mess with the royal hornet’s nest. “Most major Canadian political parties, including Trudeau’s Liberals, are unwilling to take the issue any further, largely because it means having to renegotiate our entire constitutional order,” explained University of Ottawa history professor Damien- Claude Belanger, in an interview with Al Jazeera. “Cutting ties would involve getting approval from all ten Canadian provinces, as well as both houses of Parliament.”

But complacency with the political system stops there. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, for example, made a statement this week admitting that he wants his country to relinquish the crown, although he added that it is not an “urgent priority”.

The “soft power” of the monarchy is no longer so attractive to keep the royal family in the former colonies, mainly in the Caribbean. | EFE/EPA/Tayfun Salci

Inspired by the case of Barbados, which became a republic in 2021, Jamaica’s political leaders have also made it very clear that they are disembarking from the system and have scheduled a referendum for 2024. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness will not even be part of the group of 100 heads of state who will personally attend the coronation in London.

Belize, Bahamas, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Kitts and Nevis join the list of Caribbean nations also taking steps to become republics. In the Caribbean, the anti-monarchy movement is strongest, as royal figures evoke a strong remembrance of the period of slavery and are often named as symbols of “neocolonialism”.

In contrast, being part of the British Commonwealth (better known by its English name, Commonwealth) and enjoying the king’s diplomatic power also had its reduced appeal. “A post-Brexit Britain is much less valuable in today’s world,” argued Jamaican specialist journalist and writer Barbara Blake-Hannah, in an article on the subject published in the British newspaper The Guardian.

“With the loss of the close economic, political and migratory ties that Britain had as a member of the European Union, most Commonwealth leaders now look forward to a major overhaul of the organization, making it more of a political bloc geared towards negotiating international commercial contracts.”