The British monarch will promote a meeting on biodiversity at his official residence in London, on Friday (17.Feb.2023)

The Governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), shared this Monday (13.Feb.2023) on his social media profiles the invitation made by King Charles 3rd to him for an event on biodiversity. The meeting will take place on Friday (17.Feb), at Buckingham Palace, in London (United Kingdom).

“I was invited by King Charles III to a reception in support of global action on biodiversity at Buckingham Palace. The Amazon is the region with the greatest biodiversity on the planet, which is why it is central to this discussion”wrote the governor of Pará in his Twitter profile.

According to a statement from the British government, the meeting is part of a “great national event” what do you intend “boost” the commitments signed in the COP15 Global Biodiversity Framework. The conference was held in December 2022 in Montreal, Canada. Here’s the full (200 KB, in English).

At the convention, the 188 countries present signed the agreement Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. The commitment defines actions to protect nature by 2030, succeeding the Aichi Biodiversity Targets adopted in 2010.

With the agreement, the nations pledged to revert the loss of biodiversity and to protect 30% of the lands and oceans. The treaty also aims to cut food waste in half.

Financing for biodiversity of US$ 200 billion per year (equivalent to R$ 1.03 trillion at current exchange rates) was established. The value includes investment for up to 2025 of US$ 20 billion (R$ 103.20 billion) destined for developing countries. The amount may increase to US$ 30 billion (R$ 154.80 billion).