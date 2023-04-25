The British monarchy is currently in a moment of transition. The long reign of Elizabeth II went through moments of great family turmoil, but it was mostly a period of stability and continuity for the monarchy. Now there is a new king.

But is public opinion about the monarchy also changing?

In recent visits by King Carlos, protesters against the monarchy have been seen as well as people who support the new reign.

These anti-monarchy groups acknowledge that they probably would not have carried out these protests when Queen Elizabeth II was alive, because of the risk of antagonizing the public. But now the situation is different.

To test the mood of the public before the coronation, the BBC Panorama program commissioned a new opinion poll from YouGov.

The results show broad support for maintaining the monarchy: the 58% prefer her over an elected head of state (supported by 26%).

However, behind these figures, the survey points to a change in attitude, with clear challenges for the new king in terms of popularity, especially at the beginning.

youth disinterest

In particular, the monarchy seems to have a problem attracting the young.

While 78% of people over the age of 75 support the monarchyonly 32% of people between the ages of 18 and 24 think the same.

More people within this group (38%) would rather have an elected head of state than a monarchy, although 30% did not have a clear opinion on the matter.

Indifference can be as much a problem as opposition. 78% of the younger age group said they were “not interested” in the royal family.

Issues

What then are the difficult problems facing the new kingdom?

The wealth of the royal familyamid great pressure from rising cost of living, is a factor that seems to create a marked division between the different age groups.

54% of people in this digital survey of 4,592 British adults say that the monarchy has a positive value, compared to the 32% who believe it has a negative value.

But, among young people (18-24 years old), 40% think that the monarchy is not good from the quality/price point of viewwhile 36% think otherwise.

“The number of palaces is absurd. Frankly, you need a palace for state events, Buckingham Palace, and maybe one more for when they want to spend time in the countryside,” says Norman Baker, a former Liberal Democrat minister and critic of how the monarchy is financed.

The politician also highlights what he describes as excessive use of helicopters and private jets when the king is giving “lessons to the people on climate change”.

These accusations are rejected by Lord Nicholas Soames, a friend of the King for many years, who says that a helicopter is only used for a “very good cause” at public events.

Constitutional expert Sir Vernon Bogdanor nor does it accept criticism of financing.

“I think the royal family generally offers very good value for money. And the only people who get money are those who perform public functions.”

However, the public questions the expensesas highlighted by another YouGov poll from last week, which revealed that most people do not believe that the government should pay for the coronation.

The government will not reveal how much it will cost, in terms of public spending, until after the event.

Limits between public and private funding

There have also been recent journalistic investigations into royal funding that have questioned the boundaries between private and public funding of the monarchy, including the status of the duchies of Lancaster and Cornwell, which generate (each) more than US$25 million in profits for royalty.

According to Baker, these lands and properties should be considered “public assets” and “the money generated by them in terms of profits should go to the taxpayer to finance public services”, instead of “diverting to the royal coffers”.

In response, Buckingham Palace says the Duchy of Cornwell funds public, private and charitable activities for the heir to the throne, while the Duchy of Lancaster helps finance the sovereign so that he is not a “burden on the State”.

Anna Whitelock, a historian at City University who explores the place of the monarchy in the UK today, questions why a new monarch does not have to pay inheritance tax on the death of a previous sovereign.

But Buckingham points out that decisions about funding and taxes are made by the government, not the royal family.

However, doubts about the lack of transparency of royal finances are likely to continue, and the magnitude of the uncertainty is evident in the differing conclusions of two separate recent journalistic investigations into the king’s wealth: one that He maintains that it amounts to 600 million pounds (about US $ 747 million) and another to 1,800 million pounds (US$2,242 million).

“Away from reality”

Questions about money could fuel questions about how empathetic the royals are to the public’s experiences.

The survey of British adults commissioned by Panorama – carried out between April 14 and 17 – showed that more people believe that the king “is far from reality” (45% over 36%).

But the king has worked for decades through his charities to support underprivileged families, and Martina Milburn, former CEO of the Prince’s Trust (a non-profit organization founded by Charles III), praised his ability to communicate with a wide range of people.

“I’ve literally been with him in prisons, in juvenile delinquent institutes, in workplaces, and he can make that connection, it’s quite extraordinary“, says.

But Graham Smith, chief executive of the anti-monarchy group Republic, believes that the polls reflect a level of opposition to the monarchy that is generally underestimated. “Throughout the country there are millions of people who want to abolish the monarchy“, he maintains.

accusations of racism

Another particularly sensitive area for the royal family refers to perceptions about their attitudes towards racism.

From the relationship with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to the high-profile spat over the treatment of black NGO founder Ngozi Fulani at a reception at Buckingham Palace, this has been a thorny issue.

The YouGov poll reveals the scale of this challenge: 40% of people from ethnic minorities wanted an elected head of state instead of a monarchy.

The percentage was even higher – 49% – when that group was asked if the royals had “a problem with racism and diversity”. The total percentage of people who responded to that question – regardless of their ethnicity – was 32%.

Lord Soames emphatically rejects any suggestion of racism. “There is not a drop of racism in the king“he points out.

Buckingham Palace says the king and royal house treat all issues of racism and diversity very seriously, pointing to the “swift and robust” response to the Ngozi Fulani dispute as evidence.

It also says that have conducted a review of their diversity and inclusion policies.

Colonialism and slavery

But this is also an issue that affects relations outside the UK, including the Commonwealth of Nations, where questions are being raised about the legacy of colonialism and slavery.

In a speech to Commonwealth leaders in Rwanda last year, the then Prince Charles spoke of the “depth of his personal grief” over the pain caused by the slave trade.

In another speech – during the visit last autumn of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa – the king said: “We must acknowledge the mistakes that have shaped our past if we are to discover the power of our common future.”

However, Hilary Beckles, a Barbadian historian and chair of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Reparations Commission, says that more measures are needed because, at present, relations between the monarchy and the Caribbean are “tense”.

“That tension can be easily alleviated by the king if he takes the path of restorative justice, which starts with the language of apologies, and then turns into practical, day-to-day activities that will help promote economic development in the Caribbean,” he explains.

Buckingham Palace says Historic Royal Palaces – a charity charged with preserving six sites including the Tower of London and Kensington Palace – is a partner in an independent research project that explores the links between the British monarchy and the slave trade.

King Charles takes the issue deeply seriously, he says.

Pattern

The Panorama survey may raise questions about whether it is a time of change for the monarchy. But it also shows a kind of image of continuity.

Overall results show broad support for the monarchyalong with a sizeable minority of skeptics.

Many surveys done over the years show something similar.

The royals’ popularity appears to have peaked around 2011-2012, the time of Prince William and Kate’s wedding, and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

There was a downward trend in subsequent years, with disputes over the publication of Prince Harry’s book Spare earlier this year dealing a blow to the royal’s approval ratings. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t recover.

Everything will also depend on how long the young will maintain their current trend of growing lack of enthusiasm for the monarchy.

The long-running annual survey called British Social Attitudes previously found that people tend to be more sympathetic to the monarchy as they get older.

the new reign you will be watching those changes closely, waiting for that pattern to continue.

