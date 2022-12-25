Charles III congratulated the British on Christmas for the first time, talking about the crisis and conflicts in the world

King Charles III of Great Britain for the first time congratulated the British on Christmas and spoke about the economic crisis in the country. The corresponding video message appeared on YouTubechannel of the royal family.

At the start of his address to the nation, the monarch paid tribute to his mother, Elizabeth II. “I am standing here in the exquisite St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the Queen [Елизавета II]rests next to my dear father,” he said.

In his speech, the king touched upon the topic of armed conflicts in the world and the rising cost of living in England. It is known that this year inflation in the country amounted to about 11 percent.

“At this time of great anxiety and deprivation – whether for those around the world who are facing conflict, famine or natural disasters, whether it be for those in our country who are looking for ways to pay their bills or feed and warm their families – this is manifesting in the humanity of people in all parts [Великобритании] and in the countries of the Commonwealth, which so readily respond to the plight of others,” said the monarch.

Prince Charles became King of Great Britain on September 8 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, inheriting her multi-billion dollar estate.