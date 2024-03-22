The expressions of support for Catalina (Kate) Middleton have been almost immediate after the Princess of Wales revealed this Friday that she has cancer. King Charles III – who is also being treated for the same disease, although in neither case the type of tumor they suffer from is known – has expressed the “immense pride” he feels “for the bravery with which Catherine has spoken out.” publicly” about his diagnosis. The monarch remains in close contact with his “dear daughter-in-law,” says Buckingham Palace, the royal family's residence. “Both the king and queen will continue to offer their love and support to the entire family during this very difficult period,” said a spokesperson for the British royal house.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has had harsh words for all those who have fueled theories and speculation about Middleton's health or whereabouts over the past two months. “He has shown enormous courage with his message today [por el viernes]. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been treated unfairly by some media outlets around the world and by social media,” a Sunak spokesperson said.

The leader of the Labor opposition, Keir Starmer, has immediately joined in the messages of encouragement: “Any cancer diagnosis is a shock. But one can hardly imagine the added stress of receiving that news amid the lurid speculation we have witnessed in recent weeks. “His Royal Highness has a right to privacy and, like other parents, they will have waited for the appropriate time to tell their children,” Starmer said in a statement.

The White House has also expressed its good wishes to the princes of Wales. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, “has received the news with incredible sadness,” said spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. “I think it is important that we respect your privacy, especially at this time, so I am not going to add anything else,” he settled the questions from the press. The United States has been one of the countries where the most commotion, ridicule and conspiracy theories have arisen around Middleton's whereabouts and health.

Other British political leaders who have wanted to send their support to the princess are the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and former prime minister Liz Truss. “Cancer affects many of us and your bravery in sharing your diagnosis will help raise awareness among others to get screened,” Khan said. Truss shared: “The whole country will wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Kate's little brother, James Middleton, has posted an old photo on Instagram in which he shares the message: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will also climb this one with you.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.