Charles III’s three-day visit to France culminated with an emphasis on environmental care and international cooperation. The British monarch made history by giving a speech before the French Senate this Thursday, September 21, in which he highlighted the “indispensable relationship” that must exist between London and Paris.

In three days heavily loaded with political symbolism, King Charles III of the United Kingdom concluded his three-day state visit to France with a day focused on one of his most personal passions: the environment. The British monarch and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, traveled to the south of France, specifically to the city of Bordeaux, to focus on issues related to nature and sustainability.

In a symbolic gesture, Carlos and Camilla participated in the planting of an oak in the garden of the Bordeaux City Hall. A tree known for its adaptability to changing climates, and a symbol with which the monarch wanted to express his willingness to work against climate change.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla plant a cracked oak tree during a visit to Bordeaux City Hall on September 22, 2023. © AFP

One of the highlights of the visit was Charles III’s meeting with emergency workers who were affected by the devastating forest fires that hit the Bordeaux region last year. In addition, the monarch visited an experimental forest designed to monitor the impact of climate on urban forests, thus pointing out the importance of addressing environmental challenges in today’s world.

The enthusiasm for the royal couple was evident as locals waved French and British flags, and some enthusiasts shouted “God save the king,” a quintessentially British motto, as Charles and Camilla greeted benefactors outside Bordeaux town hall.

King Charles III (left) and his wife Queen Camilla (right) disembark from HMS Iron Duke after attending a reception with the Bordeaux community and French and British military representatives, in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on September 22 2023. King Charles III of England and his wife, Queen Camilla, will make a three-day state visit starting September 20, 2023 to Paris and Bordeaux, six months after riots and strikes forced a postponement in last minute his first state visit as king. © AFP – Yui Mok

The visit agenda also included a stop at a vineyard known for its sustainable approach to winemaking. In a region where wine exports are a pillar of the economy, last year’s severe drought forced the earliest harvest on record in Bordeaux. This experience also highlighted the urgent need to adapt to climate change in the wine industry.

The king’s words coincided with the announcement by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, about the review of some climate commitments in the country, including the postponement of the ban on new gasoline and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.

Over the decades, Carlos has made environmental issues a constant in his speeches. He advocates reducing emissions and restoring biodiversity. However, the sovereign is expected to keep his distance from the political mandate, as is tradition in the United Kingdom’s constitutional monarchy.

What we believe in, I think both of us, is that climate change, biodiversity and poverty are intertwined. Here are the challenges we need to fix. This is at the heart of the Pact for people and planet we launched in Paris. pic.twitter.com/Rt4s6AoRCh — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 21, 2023



A historic speech before the French Senate

Carlos III, 74, received a warm welcome in the Senate Chamber, where he was given a standing ovation by parliamentarians upon entering. Notably, her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, visited the French Senate in 2004, but gave her speech in the adjoining conference room.

These latest events in Bordeaux marked the royal visit, aimed at strengthening the alliance between the UK and France after years of Brexit-related disputes. Migration and other topics. Charles III’s words towards France were received with a standing ovation in the Senate, even with shouts of “Long live the King!”, an unusual phrase in a country that has a history marked by the Revolution and the abolition of the monarchy. .

England’s King Charles addresses senators and members of the National Assembly in the French Senate, the first time a member of the British Royal Family has spoken from the Senate Chamber, in Paris on September 21, 2023. The king Charles III of England and his wife, Queen Camilla, will make a three-day state visit to Paris and Bordeaux starting September 20, 2023, six months after riots and strikes forced their first postponement at the last minute. State visit as king. © AFP – Emmanuel Dunand

In his speech before the French Senate, King Charles III praised the “indispensable relationship” between both nations, highlighting their ability to face global challenges such as the war in Ukraine. In strong words, he urged the international community to support the Ukrainian people and defend fundamental freedoms at a time when Europe faces aggression.

He also expressed his commitment to strengthening ties between the United Kingdom and France, emphasizing that “together, our potential is limitless.” The monarch’s speech coincided with the 231st anniversary of the abolition of the monarchy in France and the establishment of the Republic.

