This Tuesday, November 7, Charles III delivered his first ‘King’s Speech’ before the British Parliament. During the statement, which lasted 10 minutes, the monarch emphasized the fight against inflation and crime, at a time when Rishi Sunak’s conservative government is eyeing the 2024 legislative elections.

For the first time as king, Charles III spoke before the British Parliament this Tuesday, November 7, with a speech prepared by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who attempted to present a “long-term” visionat a time marked by the 2024 legislative elections.

“Eager” to perpetuate the legacy of his “beloved mother” Elizabeth II, Charles participated in this ceremony of British politics, which formally opens the parliamentary session.

He had already done so as heir in May 2022, delivering the speech on behalf of his mother, whose health was declining.

Arriving by carriage at the Palace of Westminster, the sovereign, who will turn 75 on November 14, was received this time by dozens of protesters chanting “he is not my king” and “what a waste”, acts unimaginable under Elizabeth II.

Wearing the imperial crown and installed on the golden throne of the House of Lords next to Queen Camilla, the monarch spoke at the end of a ceremony with centuries-old traditions, which begins with the inspection of the basements of Westminster in search of explosives.

Fight against inflation

Following the Covid-19 outbreak and the war in Ukraine, which contributed to the serious cost of living crisis plaguing the UK, “my Government’s priority is to make difficult but necessary long-term decisions to change this country,” the monarch stressed in this speech prepared by the prime minister, the conservative Rishi Sunak.

This speech will perhaps be the last for Sunak, who has tried to regain a bit of stability after the scandals of the Boris Johnson era and Liz Truss’s turbulent 49 days in Downing Street, struggling to give new impetus while the legislative elections are held, planned for next year.

The conservatives, in power for almost 14 years, are far behind in the polls of the Labor opposition, led by his rival Keir Starmer.

This ten-minute speech, a traditional moment but one whose political content is often vague and general, was one of the last opportunities for Sunak to give a sense of the path his party has taken.

Through the voice of the king, the 43-year-old former Minister of Finance and investment banker reiterated his desire to fight inflation, reduce citizens’ bills, in addition to the promise to train more doctors, nurses and gradually prohibit the sale of cigarettes in the country.

Toughen sanctions

Rishi Sunak, who arrived at Downing Street just over a year ago, also wants to create “new legal frameworks” to support the development of autonomous vehicles and encourage innovation in sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Rishi Sunak engaged with the right wing of the Conservative Party, proposing tougher sanctions against murderers and sexual offenders, as well as strengthening the powers of the Police and the courts to fight “cybercrime or the exploitation of children.”

A bill “will support the licensing of new oil and gas fields to help the country achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 without adding excessive burdens to households,” the king, known for his commitment, said without flinching. of long standing with the defense of the environment.

This decision taken in the name of energy security is harshly criticized by environmental activists, who have been mobilizing since the beginning of November against the Government’s new hydrocarbon exploitation projects, at the request of the ‘Just Stop Oil’ organization.

“Sunak’s problem is that he is running out of time,” said Richard Carr., associate professor of public policy at Anglia Ruskin University, interviewed by AFP. “Voters are tired and angry with Conservative governments.”

With AFP