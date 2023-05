Home page World

Now he is officially crowned: King Charles III. © Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

King Charles III has been officially crowned king.

London – Charles III was crowned King of Britain about eight months after his accession to the throne. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the Edwardian crown on the 74-year-old monarch’s head at a ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

dpa