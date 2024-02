King Charles III waves to the public after leaving a clinic in London on January 29, 2024. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDY LLUVIA

After being diagnosed with cancer, King Charles III of England canceled an official visit to Canada. The trip had not yet been officially announced, but Canadian government sources confirmed to public broadcaster CBC that the visit would take place in May, when Charles would travel with Queen Camilla.

According to CBC, a Canadian official said that “following the announcement of His Majesty the King's cancer diagnosis, there are no further trips to Canada planned for 2024, nor any other trips planned by other members of the royal family.”

The British monarch is also the sovereign of Canada and delegates his functions as head of state to the governor general, who is chosen by the Canadian prime minister. Therefore, upon being crowned king of England in May 2023, Charles III became the Canadian monarch.

However, although Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed great popularity in Canada, a poll released in April 2023 indicated that 60% of Canadians did not want Charles III as king.

The same poll reported that 62% do not want the monarch's effigy to adorn the Canadian dollar, which currently includes the image of Elizabeth II. Most Canadians also do not support the hymn “God Save the King” being sung at official ceremonies.

King Charles announced the illness this month

On February 5, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III of the United Kingdom has been diagnosed with cancer and that the king will step back from public duties while undergoing treatment.

“He remains completely positive about his treatment and hopes to return to public service as soon as possible,” said the statement issued by the palace.

Following the announcement, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were seen in public for the first time on Sunday (11), when they waved to photographers and the public on a walk to church at the royal residence of Sandringham, a country house in the east of England.